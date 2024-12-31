In the months between his election loss on November 5 and the end of 2024, Joe Biden’s administration has sent nearly $4 billion to Ukraine in the form of aid and weapons transfers.

This places the world on a trajectory to full-blown World War III in 2025. I predicted more than a year ago that 2025 would be the year in which a World War III bloodbath breaks out.

Of course, I had no way of knowing that Trump would get elected on a platform of ending the pro-war policies of the Biden regime.

When Trump pulled off his stunning victory, most conservatives I know said they were optimistic that he would pull us back from the brink of nuclear Armageddon with Russia, a scenario that is unthinkable among all rational people everywhere and yet somehow seen as desirable by the death-cult puppets running Washington, London, Ottawa, Paris, Berlin and most of the Western European governments. These Trump voters truly believe that we dodged that bullet. Trump will bring peace.

While I am still hopeful these optimists are correct in their assessment, the pessimist in me says it’s wishful thinking.

The pivotal question for me is this: Is it really just the Biden regime that’s so intent on starting World War III or are the forces pushing us in that direction bigger and more disturbing? More to the point, is it just Biden or is it the Washington Uniparty that wants war with Russia?

America did not vote for war with Russia. That’s why they went for Trump, overwhelmingly, because he said repeatedly that he would end the NATO/Ukraine war with Russia “on day one” of his administration.

Ending the forever wars, along with his promise to shore up the border and deport millions of illegals, is what made Trump so appealing as a populist man of the people and so hated by the globalists and neocons.

But the first sign that Trump was perhaps not a serious anti-globalist was when he opted for Marco Rubio as his secretary of state and Mike Waltz as his national security advisor. Trump nominated another war hawk, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, as ambassador to the United Nations. These are people who have taken millions from the military-industrial complex over the course of their political careers. With folks like Rubio, Waltz and Stefanik whispering in Trump’s ear, I see him as potentially a man of war, not a man of peace.

If I turn out to be right, then Trump was elected under false pretenses and will continue to lead America off of the cliff — the same perilous cliff toward which Biden has been racing for the past four years.

I pray Trump proves me wrong. But he’s not starting off very well.

The president-elect has proposed a peace plan that Moscow has already rejected out of hand. Trump’s leaked plan involved delaying Kiev’s NATO membership for 20 years and installing British and European “peacekeeping” troops in Ukraine.

On Monday, December 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared Trump’s leaked plan a non-starter. One cannot forget that the whole reason Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the invasion of Ukraine in the first place was because he could not tolerate Ukrainian membership in NATO, which would mean the stationing of Western troops and missile batteries permanently on Russia’s border.

Would the U.S. accept Mexico being in military alliance with Russia and the stationing of Russian troops and missiles on Mexican soil? I think not.

So, let’s hope Trump has a better, more serious peace plan ready to roll out upon taking office. Ukraine should never be allowed into NATO. In fact, NATO, the military arm of the failed US-led world order, should be dissolved. It is no longer a defensive alliance but rather an offensive force used to terrorize and destabilize countries that don’t cooperate with the post-World War II liberal world order defined and enforced by the U.S., U.K. and their allies. These Luciferians not only demand that countries forego so-called fossil fuels, to the detriment of their own taxpaying citizens, but they also demand liberal social policies with regard to abortion and LGBTQ insanity, both of which Russia will not and cannot accept. The Luciferian Western powers want a regime change in Russia in order to neutralize Russia’s vast oil and gas resources as they move forward with their own insane “sustainable” green economic policies. They know their idiotic green agenda will never take root globally if Putin is selling cheap gas to Western Europe, India and China, so Putin must go.

By proposing to place Western troops onto Ukrainian soil, Trump shows a complete lack of understanding of the Russian mindset. This is a country that has been invaded multiple times from the West, most recently by Germany in World War II. Trump could not stick a bigger, more prickly burr in the eye of the Russian bear than to station Western troops on its border and call them “peacekeepers.”

The final reason that the Luciferian globalists in Washington are so hot to start World War III has nothing in particular to do with Russia but has everything to do with America’s own imploding debt crisis. After decades of reckless spending, partytime in Washington is about to end. The dollar is going to implode.

Economist and author Martin Armstrong nailed it when he wrote in a December 30 article on his website:

“These people we have in governments are determined to create World War III because they are in a debt crisis. As Maggie Thatcher said, socialism works until you run out of other people’s money. But we risk the entire collapse of Western society because when you cannot sell the new debt to pay off the old, the default comes. People will be storming the Parliaments of our governments for they have run endless deficits annually to always bribe people for their votes. We are not only running out of other people’s money but rapidly approaching default when we run out of buyers for these endless debts. They need war as the excuse to default and blame it on Putin – not their own fiscal mismanagement since 1945.”

The Netherlands could play the role of provocateur, exploiting the inherent structural weakness of NATO’s Article 5 clause, which says that if one member country gets attacked, all the other member states must come to its aid militarily.

Armstrong writes:

“…but here we also have Ruben Brekelmans, the defense minister of The Netherlands, who just gave Zelensky the approval to use their long-range missiles to kill civilians in Moscow…Brekelmans claims that international law ‘is not limited by distance’ and has deliberately tried to force Russia to attack the Netherlands so he can invoke Article 5. Brekelmans is clearly a traitor to his own people, taking orders from the Neocons and NATO that they need to start World War III before Trump takes office.”

Armstrong points to the Netherlands, but who’s to say that Britain could not just as easily provoke an attack from Russia? The governments of France and Poland have also shown enthusiasm for widening the war. One of these countries will at some point cross Russia’s final red line, wherever that lies, and Russia will be forced to respond with massive force. And what will Trump do then?

Trump also showed he is comfortable with the status quo when he endorsed the continued feckless leadership of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson, like Mike Waltz and Marco Rubio, is a neocon warmonger indebted to the military-industrial complex.

Maybe it’s all posturing and Trump really does intend to end the decades-long forever-war posture of American foreign policy, going against the advice of his neocon advisors and taking on the war hawks in Congress. But I’m still looking for the first sign that Trump is serious about stamping out the U.S. war party, which is the Uniparty, made up of 98 percent of all Democrats in Congress and about 80 percent of Republicans.

Feel free to disagree with me in the comments below, but the statements and actions I’ve seen from Trump since November 5 do not sound like the man of peace Americans voted for.

Share