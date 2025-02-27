The Trump administration may soon throw out a major piece of junk science that has served as the philosophical underpinning for the government wasting hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars on the climate-change hoax. In essence, they’ve robbed us blind while claiming to save us from ourselves, and they based it all on a lie.

The Daily Mail reports that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is lobbying for the White House to discard the so-called “endangerment finding.” This is a 2009 bureaucratic rule theorizing that greenhouse gases, created by burning “fossil fuels,” lead to global warming and allegedly pose a threat to public health.

This allegedly scientific finding has served as the justification for government regulations limiting the emission of greenhouse gases since the Obama presidency.

Globalist billionaires like like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, and Larry Fink have all cashed in on what amounts to a public-private partnership between the governments of the world, scientists for hire, and the private-sector corporations that benefit from the new rules and regulations. Meanwhile, the Chinese, unburdened by all these new rules and regs, become the dominant industrial force in the world. And the media controllers also play their role. Type “climate change hoax” into your Google or DuckDuckGo search engine, and see what comes up. It’s quite revealing.

But now three anonymous sources who spoke with the Washington Post are saying that new EPA honcho Lee Zeldin wants to end this charade. He has reportedly recommended that President Trump repeal the endangerment finding, clearing the way for the complete undoing of countless climate regulations now in place throughout America.

Both the Obama and Biden Administrations used this 2009 ruling to impose new limits on the emissions produced by cars, factories, and power plants.

Think about how much money this has cost we taxpayers and consumers, as Congress passed laws leading to costly new rules on American companies, which then pass those costs onto us, and force us to buy certain products while phasing out others (like incandescent lightbulbs), leading not only to higher costs but fewer choices. The governemnt hands out billions in grants and subsidies to climate-focused initiatives and so-called “green” products like electric vehicles, which are actually more harmful to the environment than conventional gasoline-fueled cars.

The Daily Mail reports that in the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 alone, nearly $400 billion over the next decade was directed for slashing carbon emissions.

Two years later, the American Action Forum calculated that the EPA's newest tailpipe emissions rule would cost $870 billion over a two-decade period.

Let’s be frank. This whole global warming/climate change nonsense is not about saving the environment. In fact, quite the opposite. Carbon dioxide is one of the essential elements of life on planet earth. Without it, life as we know it ceases to exist. Only morons, hucksters and demonic depopulationists would want to eliminate it.

So what’s it really all about? The evidence seems to suggest it’s about making money, lots of money for billionaires, while using the deceptive “save the planet” claims to leverage more control over people’s lives. And in the process, wiping out millions of people through food shortages, environmental damage, and other manufactured crises.

