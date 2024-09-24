For those of you who might have missed it, The Washington Post is floating a disturbing scenario, and because it’s the Washington Post, the veritable paper of record for the D.C. elitist globalist ruling class, we should not dismiss it.

The Post article starts out this way:

“Imagine the unthinkable: a mass shooting of members of Congress that leaves a large swath of the country unrepresented and shifts the balance of political power in Washington. In the current political environment, such an outbreak of violence is not as unthinkable as it used to be, according to a bipartisan collection of House members. The attempted assassination of members at a congressional baseball team practice in 2017, the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a dramatic spike in threats against members and, most recently, a possible second assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump highlight the need for Congress to ensure it can continue to govern in the aftermath of mass violence, they said.”

What do the intelligence operatives who control the Washington Post, a key member of the mockingbird media going back decades, know that they are trying to tell us?

To address such a scenario, the Post says four House members, two Republicans and two Democrats, are pushing an “unlikely solution.” They seek to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow members to be replaced quickly in the event of a mass-casualty attack on the U.S. Capitol. The state governors would be empowered to appoint new members of Congress on an interim basis until special elections could be held.

The Post says that in addition to ensuring the continuity of government, the amendment “would discourage attempts to use violence to sway the balance of power in the House.”

Reading between the lines, have perhaps these four congressmen been tipped off by the intelligence community that something big is going to happen in the weeks or months ahead, perhaps even before the election?

The timing just looks suspect.

Conressman Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., one of the four lawmakers pushing the amendment, told the Post:

“We’ve seen a 300 percent increase in threats against members over the last seven years, according to the Capitol Police. In an environment where we have seen a growing tendency toward political violence, imagine — horrifically — a baseball practice where someone has bad intentions and better aim. You can literally flip a majority for three to four months. Which I think is a frightening incentive for political violence.”

Congress rarely comes together in a bipartisan way, but they might do it on this issue. Again, what do they know? What have they been told by intelligence operatives about the likelihood of a mass casualty attack on our country?

Are they expecting a missile attack on the Capitol from Russia or some other foreign power? Or, are they fearing an attack from within?

It’s true that Congress no longer trusts the American people. And they have every reason to fear Russia, since they are poking that bear in the eye with the current policy of allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with drones, and possibly now U.S.-made ballistic missiles.

Congress fears the people because they know they have not had the people’s interests at heart for many decades now. They work for the transnational banks and those in the military-industrial-biopharma complex.

This fear is also evident in how they often put up physical barriers around the White House and Capitol. They do not feel safe in the presence of the people. A group of people walking through the Capitol taking pictures on January 6 scared the poop out of them and they’ve never recovered from it.

I expect a major black swan event will take place, possibly before the election or, depending on who wins, before the transfer of power on January 21, 2025. Maybe they have been told to expect an attack in the next year or two or three. We don’t know. But the point is they know it’s a matter of when, not if.

Also don’t forget that some 18 federal agencies have been on a weapons-buying binge for several years now. Even non-law enforcement agencies like the IRS, HHS, the Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration have been buying all manner of handguns, body armor, submachine guns and millions of rounds of ammunition.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from being a journalist for 35 years, it’s that almost nothing happens randomly in Washington, D.C. There’s always a reason. And it’s rarely a benevolent one.

You can read the full Post article about the “continuity amendment” here.

