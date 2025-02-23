Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that his company has developed an “entirely new state of matter” that will fundamentally change the computing industry.

Nadella made the claim Wednesday on X, saying that the discovery would power a new Microsoft product making a meaningful quantum computer available “not in decades, as some have predicted, but in years.”

Nadella added, “Imagine a chip that can fit in the palm of your hand yet is capable of solving problems that even all the computers on Earth today combined could not!”

According to The Washington Times, “Quantum computers are expected to solve problems exponentially faster than classical computers through the forthcoming machines’ usage of the properties of entanglement, interference, and superposition to complete calculations.”

Nadella stated:

“Most of us grew up learning there are three main types of matter that matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Today, that changed. After a nearly 20-year pursuit, we’ve created an entirely new state of matter, unlocked by a new class of materials, topoconductors, that enable a fundamental leap in computing.”

The new state of matter is “topological,” according to Microsoft.

The topological superconductor is a special category of material that can create an entirely new state of matter, not a solid, liquid or gas but a so-called topological state, Microsoft said on its blog, adding: “This is harnessed to produce a more stable qubit that is fast, small and can be digitally controlled, without the tradeoffs required by current alternatives.”

Make special note of his words “digitally controlled.”

The Times explains that qubits are quantum bits of information, which researchers expect will encode far more data than the bits used by existing computers.

This is the technology that will enable the global beast system and take it to new heights of tyranny and global control over human behavior.

The emergence of quantum computers will allow governments and corporate elites to break the encryption-securing systems used by people in every sector. At this point, all privacy will be gone. The government will know everything about everybody. Data is power. Don’t think it won’t be used for evil.

In fact, this is exactly the type of world Larry Ellison, chairman and founder of Oracle, has said he is working toward achieving. Ellison is one of several tech oligarchs partnering with the Trump White House to launch the Stargate project, which requires building massive data-collection centers across the United States and dedicating all that data collection to an all-powerful, all-consuming AI. Ellison said we will all be on our “best behavior” when we know we are being watched and listened to 24/7. If this system he and others are building succeeds, human beings will become basically useless, their existence being solely to serve the machines, with the machines being solely to serve the beast system.

