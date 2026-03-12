To support my independent journalism and critical analysis please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This allows me to keep the content free for everyone and reach more people with a voice for freedom. Thank you.

Congress slipped language into its massive 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill that automatically and involuntarily registers every young man for the military draft on his 18th birthday.

This changed the law, effective January of this year, to make it easier for the government to mobilize young men for war through a military draft.

The fact that this new law took effect just as Trump was angling for war with Iran, and now there is talk of potential escalations involving troops on the ground, is no coincidence in my opinion. It has been known all along by military experts that ground troops would be needed to pull off a regime change in Iran. You can’t simply bomb a regime out of existence.

Fighting unnecessary foreign wars that benefit other countries is not in any way related to national defense or national security, and there is no provision for it in the U.S. Constitution. But that has never stopped the neocon cabal running our government, with Vietnam the most recent example.

Ron Paul discussed this important issue Wednesday with Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute in their weekly podcast, The Liberty Report. Paul, the former congressman and presidential candidate and father of current U.S. Senator Rand Paul, frames the issue as a matter of freedom vs. slavery.

The draft is perhaps the most egregious form of slavery, he says, even above and beyond the government’s claim on your home (through the property tax) and its claim on your income (income tax). With the military draft, it makes a claim on your body, not just for the defense of American soil or against an attack on American borders, but to rent your body out as cannon fodder for foreign interests in far-flung lands such as the Middle East.

“If they can draft you, they own you,” Paul says, adding that “Tyrants need slaves.”

Who owns you? Who owns your child or grandchild?

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said on Tuesday that the U.S. “seems to be on a path” toward deploying troops to Iran, comments he made after a classified briefing for members of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish any of the potential objectives,” the senator told reporters.

There is a coalition forming against the automized military draft. The 30 minutes you will invest in this video below is definitely worth your time.

In a March 10 article at Antiwar.com, Edward Hasbrouck reports:

“A diverse coalition is mobilizing opposition to a recently-passed federal law that seeks to step up preparations for and readiness to activate a military draft. The new law authorizes the federal Selective Service System (SSS) to begin using automated involuntary registration to increase the number of individuals currently listed in the agency’s database of potential draftees. “A statement released today by the coalition argues that, instead of attempting to automate draft registration, Congress should repeal the entire Military Selective Service Act that authorizes registration and other planning and preparation for a draft.”

Hasbrouck notes that since 1980, almost all male U.S. citizens or residents who reach age 18 have been required by law to register themselves with the SSS.

“However, the SSS has seen persistent shortfalls in compliance, and it has become increasingly obvious that its database is both incomplete and inaccurate. As a result, Congress approved a provision proposed by the SSS and buried in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act that will authorize the culling of information from other federal databases to automatically and involuntarily register men with the SSS. This law will give the SSS unprecedented authority to aggregate data from any other federal agency that might help identify or locate potential draftees.”

