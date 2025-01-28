As President Donald Trump cracks down on illegal immigrants in the U.S., he’s also hitting the pause button on foreign refugees coming to America.

The Trump administration is canceling plans for those who have been waiting to come to the U.S., and those who just arrived are losing help they were expecting to get from government-funded nonprofits.

WLS, an ABC News affiliate in Chicago, reports that World Relief Chicagoland and other local refugee-resettlement groups were expecting about 140 refugees to arrive in Chicago this month until Trump stopped the U.S. government-approved arrivals from coming.

World Relief operates nationwide, not just in Chicago. It is an arm of the National Association of Evangelicals and one of 10 NGOs that contract directly with the U.S. State Department to resettle refugees in the U.S., a list that also includes the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops doing business as “Catholic Charities,” Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, Episcopal Migration Ministries, Church World Services, and the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

Many of the refugees being resettled by these agencies come from countries that hate us — Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Uzbekistan, etc.

These NGOs receive tens of millions of dollars each year from the federal government to distribute foreign refugees into American cities and towns. Many of them are put to work in meatpacking plants and other undesirable jobs. The Chobani yogurt plant in Boise, Idaho, has filled out roughly 30 percent of its workforce with refugee labor supplied over the years by the U.S. federal government working in partnership with the United Nations.

What we are talking about here is a legalized human-trafficking operation, the root of which starts at the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM). The IOM, under the leadership of former Biden aide Amy Pope, coordinates the flow of refugees from the Third World to the Western nations it seeks to topple.

If President Donald Trump is serious about fixing the immigration crisis in America and ending the extremely profitable human-trafficking operation known as refugee resettlement, he will pull the U.S. out of the United Nations and kick this global entity out of our country.

World Relief says close to 190 foreign refugees have arrived in Chicago alone over the past three months. While Trump is cutting off the flow of federal money the organization gets to resettle these refugees in America, its Chicago director, Peter Zigterman, says he and his staff will find a way to continue their work. He told ABC News:

“We made a commitment and have an ethical obligation to those families to ensure that they are served and cared for. And it leaves us in a position where we're now scrambling to figure out exactly how we can do that.”

The truth is, these NGOs do what they do because it’s a lucrative business, not a ministry unto the Lord. How do I know this? Because I wrote an investigative book about how they rake in billions helping the United Nations facilitate the cultural and governmental breakdown of nations through unfettered migration. One of the things I discovered in my research was that NGOs under contract with the U.S. State Department agree not to prosletyze or share the gospel with the people they bring to the United States.

If they are truly wanting to help people, World Relief will figure out a way to do it without government money. And, just maybe, they will dare to share the gospel with Muslim refugees. This goes not just for World Relief but all of the agencies holding lucrative government contracts that contain a clause under which they agree never to share their faith with any of the refugees.

The other big issue with refugees is vetting.

The ABC News article cited above went on to say how extremely well the government vets all refugees coming into the U.S. This is, of course, a bold-faced lie, as JD Vance pointed out in his interview with CBS News on Sunday. My 2017 book Stealth Invasion exposed all of the corruption in the refugee-resettlement racket. And, because of its explosive content, Amazon banned the book. It’s still available, however, at BarnesAndNoble.com.

