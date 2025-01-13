World War III, like all 21st century wars, is not being fought over ideologies. It’s being fought over energy and natural resources. Because he who controls the world’s resources will be free to impose whatever ideology he wants.

Washington and London, the epicenter of the Western liberal world order that thinks it’s admirable and virtuous to redefine God-created genders and appropriate to unleash deviant transvestites on innocent school children, is seeking to neutralize the massive resources of Russia as it ramps up its “net zero” sustainable development model of economic progress. This economic model is really just a scam designed to pilfer what remains of the middle class and further subjugate them under AI-powered government-corporate control. Hence the need for more massive data centers, which Donald Trump is being used to build across the United States with $8 billion in foreign investment from a billionaire in the United Arab Emirates.

The surveillance state cannot be built out without these data centers scooping up, processing and storing highly personal information on every citizen. But Trump is either too dumb to know this or doesn’t care because he is blinded by a naive belief that without an expanded AI America will lose its global hegemony.

The modern technocratic state is going to be based on energy and carbon credits. Fiat currencies will become a thing of the past if these global predators succeed in their plans for a one-world surveillance state, where freedom of movement becomes a distant memory. Our healthcare and even our diets will also be tightly controlled by the elitist globalist predator class, whose interests are exemplified by the World Economic Forum and other elitist organizations.

With an understanding of the ongoing war over who controls the global food and energy supplies, it becomes easy to see how the NATO-Russia war (with Ukraine as NATO’s proxy) will blow up into World War III.

Moscow accused Ukraine Monday of conducting "energy terrorism" after what the Kremlin described as a failed drone attack against a Black Sea gas-compressor station that forms part of the major TurkStream gas pipeline linking Russia and Turkey.

This following report is from the France 24 media outlet.

The Kremlin accused Ukraine of conducting "energy terrorism" and posing a danger to Europe's energy security, after an attempted drone attack on part of a major gas pipeline that carries Russian supplies to Turkey. The allegation comes amid an escalating energy war between the two countries, almost three years after Russia launched its military offensive. Ukraine has not commented on the alleged attack. Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas to third countries via Ukraine on January 1, ending decades of energy cooperation that had brought billions of dollars to both countries, in a bid to cut off revenue for Moscow's army. The United States last week rolled out fresh sanctions on Russia's oil sector in another blow to Moscow's vital hydrocarbon industry. The Russian defense ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had fired nine attack drones on Saturday at a gas-compressor station in the village of Gai-Kodzor, near Russia's southern coast on the Black Sea. The site is across from the Crimean peninsula — which was unilaterally annexed by Russia in 2014 and has been heavily targeted by Kyiv throughout the three-year war. Moscow said the facility was part of the TurkStream pipeline and accused Ukraine of trying to "cut off gas supplies to European countries.”

The Moscow Times further reported as follows:

The Defense Ministry said all the drones were shot down but some "minor damage" was recorded from falling debris. Gas deliveries were unaffected. According to Russian state news agencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack a "continuation of the line of energy terrorism that Kyiv has been pursuing, under the curation of its overseas friends, for a long time.” He called it "very dangerous for European consumers" and said Russia's foreign minister and the head of Gazprom had discussed it in a call with their Turkish counterparts on Sunday. Moscow's forces have bombarded Ukraine's energy sector with repeated aerial strikes since February 2022, causing major damage and power outages across the country.

The Western puppet politicians would have us believe the war is being fought over “democracy.” They say Putin is a dictator who wants to take over all of Europe. This is preposterous. The Soviet Empire collapsed because it could not handle the financial burden of keeping the Eastern European countries under its thumb, and Putin knows this. Russia is not capable of conquering and occupying Eastern Europe, let alone all of Western Europe, too. So these Western leaders are lying through their teeth, and unfortunately the Western press is all too happy to parrot thier fear-mongering narratives about Putin.

But even if Putin was as bad of a dictator as they tell us, the U.S. and NATO have in the past had no problem with dictators as long as they trade in dollars and follow the rules of the post-World War II liberal world order.

Don’t buy the hypocritical and self-righteous lies so prevalent throughout the Western media, including much of the conservative media. The war in Ukraine has nothing to do with democracy. It’s being fought for the sole purpose of detaching Putin from his position in control of a vast store of natural gas, oil, gold, uranium, and other valuable natural resources that the West wants to control and profit from. They can’t profit from it as long as Putin is in charge of Russia. And the last thing Washington wants to see is Putin plowing those oil and gas profits into his military/defense/industrial sector at a time when the West is seeking to eliminate so-called “fossil fuels” and convert to unreliable, less efficient and more expensive wind and solar energy.

The Kremlin on Monday also accused the United States of "destabilizing" the world energy market through fresh sanctions on Russian oil producers.

The United States and Britain on Friday announced sanctions against Russia's energy sector, including oil giant Gazprom Neft and 180 ships it says are part of Moscow's "shadow fleet."

The move came just days before U.S. President Joe Biden leaves office.

No one wants to give their sons to fight and die in a war being fought over which country’s elites get to exploit the most resources. But they will send their sons to die if the stakes are recalibrated into a lying narrative about “fighting for democracy and freedom.” The elites figured this out a long time ago, and it still works beautifully for them today. They are laughing all the way to the bank.

Share