During a Tuesday afternoon press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump was joined by Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle to announce Project Stargate.

Stargate is all about advancing the scope and reach of artificial intelligence and giving America's tech oligarchs everything they need to build out the infrastructure required for a more powerful, all-encumpassing AI.

The assembled tech executives all heaped praise on President Trump for making this ambition project possible in America. It aims to build out the AI infrastructure by raising up to $500 billion in private funding to develop a series of massive data centers over the next four years. Many of these sprawling data-collection centers are already under construction in states like Texas and Georgia. They can span more than 5 million square feet on 500 or more acres of land and require massive amounts of electric power and water to cool the machines.

"Stargate will build the infrastructure to power the next generation of AI and this will include data centers. Massive facilities. These are big beautiful buldings," Trump said, adding that he had teams scouting the country right now for sites on which to build more data centers.

Trump added that, “It’s big money and high-quality people,” involved in the project.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman took the podium and stated, “This will be the most important project of this era.”

Oracle’s Larry Ellison noted that the data centers are already under construction, with at least 10 being built. Ellison said the AI project was also tied to digital health records and would make it easier to treat a plethora of diseases by developing personalized mRNA vaccines for such things as cancer (which is ironic since the first experiement with mRNA jabs for Covid actually led to an increase in turbo cancers).

Fast-forward to the 4:25 mark to hear Ellison's controversial comments on AI-powered mRNA jabs, something our president thought was exciting news.

But it gets worse.

Ellison went on the record last year advocating AI be applied not just for managing our healthcare but for digital surveillance in real time by law enforcement in what sounds like 15-minute SMART cities.

Below is a report from Straight Arrow News on Ellison’s radical vision for a nationwide AI control grid.

At the White House press event Tuesday, Trump referred to his friend Larry Ellison as “high quality people,” and a “great mind.”

Great minds can be used for good or for evil. Who and what is in control of Ellison’s mind? I’ll let you be the judge.

