President Trump, in his speech before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, today, expounded on his plan to make America great again through economic deregulation and plunging headlong into expanding the scope and reach of artificial intelligence.

Trump, speaking by remote connection to the annual gathering of economic and political elites, sold his vision of America as renewing its leadership stance in the world.

“We entered a new golden age of America this week,” he said, while touting his Project Stargate plan to make American the “World capital of AI and crypto.”

He said Stargate’s plan to blanket America with new data centers, needed to power the next generation of AI capabilities, is going to require the U.S. to double its capacity to generate electric power.

“We’re going to get it done rapidly,” Trump said.

To speed up the process of getting the AI data centers built, Trump said he will use an emergency declaration to get new power-generation plants built adjacent to the new data-collection centers, which are needed to power the next phase of AI.

He announced Stargate at the White House Tuesday, his first full day in office, while flanked by tech oligarchs Larry Ellison of Oracle and Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son. Ellison explained how AI would be used to propel forward a new generation of mRNA “vaccines” against countless diseases, including cancer, failing to mention that these injections are actually gene-therapy, not vaccines. But if he can get Trump’s FDA to classify them as vaccines, Ellison knows that he will avoid all legal liability for the harm they will likely do to untold millions of Americans. We know this from the first round of mRNA injections that occurred during the Covid scare.

The key takeaway from Trump’s speech, and indeed his first three days in office, is “Emergency, Emergency, Emergency.” This one word allows him to bypass the legislative branch of government and maximize his executive power. We are seeing government by emergency declaration play out before our very eyes. And the history of nations governing in this manner is very dark, indeed.

While declaring an emergency might seem good and necessary for some things, like the border crisis created by Trump’s predecessor, building data-collection centers that will likely be weaponized against the American people at some point is a dangerous stretch. AI is the most dangerous global trend currently in existence, and Trump is going full bore into a risky venture with private-industry billionaires who do not have the interests of we the people at heart. This goes against Trump’s populist image, and yet he seems able to get away with it like no other American politician could, perhaps because of his carefully cultivated image of a freedom-loving, patriotic man of the people.

Trump said many good things in his address to the WEF today, such as ending the disastrous green new deal policies of his predecessor, declaring there are only two genders, etc. But mixing good in with evil is a clever tactic to woo the masses and pacify his base. Many will be deceived by the bait and switch.

Share