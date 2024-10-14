An Arkansas father has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 67-year-old pedophile who was found in a vehicle alone with his missing 14-year-old daughter.

And it gets worse. This same pervert had reportedly already raped the man’s teenage daughter once before!

Fox News reports that Aaron Spencer, 36, reported his daughter missing last Tuesday, and Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to his home.

But as deputies were on their way to the home, they learned that Spencer had found his daughter in a vehicle with 67-year-old Michael Fosler. A confrontation ensued between the two men (I bet it did!) before Spencer allegedly shot and killed Fosler.

Deputies arrested Spencer on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lonoke County Detention Center before being released the next day after posting bail, Fox News reports.

Sheriff John Staley said in a video on Facebook that Spencer has not been formally charged yet and that the District Attorney’s Office will decide which charges to file.

The sheriff said: “This is a tragic situation and my thoughts and prayers are with all involved.”

Spencer's wife, Heather, said on Facebook that the 67-year-old pervert, Mr. Fosler, had a “no contact order” with her daughter for stalking and raping the 14-year-old over the summer and that she and her husband feared he might kill her. She said that she and her husband were unaware Fosler was again in contact with their daughter.

She wrote:

“We absolutely called 911 during the entire event. We had no idea this man was in contact with our child again. He was waiting on 6 to 9 felonies for what he did. He was looking at the rest of his pathetic life in jail, and our daughter was the only witness.”

She added:

“Some things we will never know, but we know that the police department afforded this predator privacy they did not give our family. Including posting our home address. I’m deeply offended by the way this was handled by the county [sheriff's] office.”

Fosler had been arrested by another law enforcement agency in July and booked for internet stalking of a child and sexual assault, Sheriff Staley told USA Today, adding:

“I absolutely do not support predators. I'm a daddy. I have three daughters. I know she's hurt right now, but there's absolutely nobody I would put ahead of our children, their children, my children.”

The sheriff said deputies are looking into what happened leading up to the shooting. He told the news outlet:

“When we get on scene and there's a homicide, it means one person took the life of another. It's either justified or not justified. That's what the fact finding, that's what the investigation is going to find out.”

These charges need to be dropped or, at the very least, drastically reduced. Mr. Spencer was reacting in the heat of passion to protect his young daughter, who had already been victimized by this scoundrel once before. It’s this kind of twisted justice that has destroyed people’s faith in the system.

If more dads acted like this gentleman did upon finding his daughter in the clutches of this disgusting pedo, maybe we wouldn’t have quite so many disgusting pedos walking around preying on our children? Am I being un-Christian for saying such things? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

