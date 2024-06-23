Don’t look now but your First Amendment rights are up for negotiation at the United Nations, just as they are at the World Economic Forum and other globalist organizations that are aligned with the burgeoning one-world system.

On June 18, in recognition of International Day for Countering Hate Speech – yes, they actually have a day for that – the United Nations Secretary-General called for the eradication of “hate speech” around the world.

While that may sound nice in today’s world, where it tickles the ears of the naive Western liberals, keep in mind that “hate speech” is in the eye of the beholder.

This U.N. statement should be seen as a harbinger, a clear signal, that the U.N. and its many globalist allies are getting ready to clamp down even harder on what we the people are allowed to say or write online. The intent of the globalists is to criminalize all speech with which they disagree.

In a prepared speech published on June 17, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a lot to say about why the nations of the world need to regulate speech even more tightly than they already do. He said:

“Hate speech is a marker of discrimination, abuse, violence, conflict and even crimes against humanity. We have seen this play out from Nazi Germany to Rwanda, Bosnia and beyond. There is no acceptable level of hate speech; we must all work to eradicate it completely.”

He added that:

“Hate speech today targets a broad range of groups, often based on grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, belief or political affiliation. Recent months have seen an upsurge in both antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate speech online and in public comments by influential leaders. Hate speech may be used against women, refugees, migrants, gender-diverse and trans people, and minorities. It is massively amplified by the power of digital platforms and tools that enable it to spread across borders and cultures.”

And here’s the kicker. He noted:

“States have an obligation under international law to prevent and combat incitement to hatred and to promote diversity, mutual understanding and solidarity. They must step up and implement these commitments, while ensuring that the measures they take preserve freedom of speech and protect minorities and other communities.”

From the text of these comments it’s clear that in the eyes of the globalists, they are very concerned about protecting the ever-so-sensitive feelings of sexual minorities, illegal aliens and other minorities.

However,, if you are not included among one or more of the globalists’ most-favored groups singled out for special rights and privileges, you have no rights, certainly no right to free speech or freedom of the press. If you have an opinion, you’d better keep it to yourself or you could face a fine or even imprisonment.

Nothing could be more anti-American, as the founders of our nation were not concerned about protecting people’s right to say what is popular. Rather, it was the right to voice one’s opinion that might be unpopular or controversial that they were most concerned about. This tends to be speech that is political or religious in nature.

The globalist elites don’t see it that way. They want to set the tone and the agenda and chill all other speech through threats and actual criminal punishments.

That’s the type of Brave New World in which the globalists want to take us. We already see it happening in the U.K., Canada, Germany and other formerly free nations. There’s a faction within the U.S. that wants to go down this same road and they have been using arcane laws to throw pro-life Americans in jail for long prison terms, and they did the same to January 6 protesters who did nothing more than walk peacefully through the Capitol on that fateful day.

Guterres added that “the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech provides a framework to tackle both the causes and impacts of this scourge. And the United Nations is currently preparing Global Principles for Information Integrity to guide decision-makers around these issues.”

Yes, the U.N. actually has a “Plan of Action” to curtail our speech (you can read the entire plan HERE). That an unelected global body would even have such a plan, let alone be pushing it on the nations of the world, should scare the heck out of every freedom-loving American, Canadian, or European.

