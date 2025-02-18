Last week I reported how USAID, a federal agency operating under the auspices of the U.S. State Department, funded Islamic terrorism that killed more than 3,000 U.S. soldiers.

We have an update now that suggests Washington’s funding of Islamic terror groups was much more widespread than originally thought.

And the targets included more than just U.S. soldiers.

Adamu Garba, a chieftain and politician of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress, has affirmed the allegations that the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, was funding Boko Haram, ISIS and other Islamic terrorists organizations known for murdering Christians.

Boko Haram is known for infiltrating the Muslim nomadic Fulani herdsman, who have conducted a reign of terror against Christians for years in Northeastern Nigeria, burning down the Christians’ homes, killing their men, and often kidnapping and raping their daughters.

A 2018 report by Voice of the Martyrs states:

“In June, the New York Times reported that more than 300,000 people have been displaced as a result for the Fulani militant attacks. Over 500 people have been killed by the militants in 2018 alone. The Fulani often attack in the middle of the night with no warning. The militants tend to surround villages, trap the locals inside their houses, and burn the homes. Their victims have no time to prepare or run.”

Now we have a Nigerian political figure, Adam Garba, coming out and saying that most of the money for these Islamic militants originates from USAID.

Garba says funds from USAID were used to purchase weapons for Boko Haram, the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other terrorist groups.

In a video he posted on his X page under the title “TERRORISM AS A FOREIGN POLICY TOOL: Terrorism and USAID Funding,” Garba questioned how USAID spent $824 million last year in Nigeria and yet nobody among the announced recipients saw any benefits of that funding.

Apparently, Garba was triggered to come forth with his statements after hearing about Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Scott Perry’s comments last Wednesday that USAID was funding foreign terrorist groups.

During a February 12 DOGE subcommittee hearing titled: “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud,” Congressman Perry alleged that $697 million in foreign aid was being steered through USAID to Boko Haram, ISIS, and al-Qaeda.

For example, Perry said there is no record of USAID using $136 million to build 120 schools in Pakistan, as Congress intended the money to be used.

Garba said: “I mentioned this before that Boko Haram, ISWAP, and most of these terrorists, the weapons they get are actually funded by some clandestine foreign operators, they are the ones supplying them weapons.”

He added that:

“The exposé about USAID has confirmed that Boko Haram and all these terrorists are getting their weapons through the funding from USAID. Just last year, USAID spent $824 million in Nigeria, where did the money go to?”

The Nigerian government said the money was spent on child care mortality and education, but little if any of it apparently went for those priorities.

Garba stated:

“When did the money come in, where did it go to? These monies go to the funding of Boko Haram and kidnappers that are used to kill and destroy our land, that is the operation. A US Congressman has confirmed this statement, the Congressman made a speech by saying that Boko Haram, bandits, and terrorists operating in the Sahel are mostly funded by USAID.”

Because of President Trump, Garba said terrorism could be defeated in Nigeria and if this happens Africa could be in a position to thrive. He said Trump is exposing the entire global corruption network, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Garba explained:

“More is going to be released among the African elites, most of them in collaboration with criminals to destroy our land, are soon going to be exposed and we will reclaim our country and continent for the betterment of our people and future.”

He cited Daljir Media in Somalia as stating:

“With Donald Trump at the helm of the US government, is the terrorism era in Africa about to come to an abrupt end? Or will the British intelligence continue to dominate the US intelligence and foreign policy to the detriment of the US.”

That’s a legitimate question. Has the United States ever fully decoupled itself, at the highest elite levels of banking/finance and with the Five Eyes intelligence operations, from the British Crown? Or, are they still joined as one in an Anglo-American death cult that seeks to export the culture rot of abortion, LGBTQ trans filth, perpetual war and other depopulation schemes? All while at the same time funding Islamic terror to kill Christians and any others who refuse to go along with their planned one-world beast system.

