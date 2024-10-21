Ukrainian unelected President Vladimir Zelensky has embarked on one of the most outragious and dangerous diplomatic missions that you will ever hear about.

Zelensky has threatened the West that if his country is not allowed into the NATO alliance, immediately, he will obtain a nuclear weapon for potential use against Russia.

Paul Sarran at The Gateway Pundit writes:

“This demented rambling has been walked back repeatedly, but there’s something about it that merits examining, because it may point to Ukraine having decided to use a dirty bomb, a crude artifact with nuclear waste that could cause radioactive contamination of large sections of territory, and be the catalyst of a worldwide nuclear exchange between the major powers.”

He further stated that it’s either NATO quickly for Kiev, or Ukraine will once again “become a nuclear power.”

Keep in mind this is the same Zelensky who has canceled elections and remains in office months after his term as president expired, essentially declaring himself a dictator. He is not very popular among his people, who aren’t real fond of his thuggish government kidnapping their sons off the streets and throwing them into the meatgrinder against the Russians.

The horrifying nuclear threat from Zelensky came on the sidelines of the EU’s latest summit in Brussels last week.

Julian Röpcke reported for the German newspaper Bild:

“In a conversation with the American presidential candidate Donald Trump a few weeks ago, the Ukrainian declared: ‘Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, and then they will be our defense. Or we will have to enter into some kind of alliance.’ Apart from NATO, we do not know of any effective alliances today.”

Zelensky went as far as stating that Trump agreed with him, which Sarran says is preposterous.

But what about the claim? Can Ukraine build a bomb in a matter of a few weeks?

Röpcke recalled the words of a high-ranking Ukrainian official in an interview months ago with Germany’s Bild news outlet. The official said:

“The West should not believe that Ukraine will accept a second Russian attack on Kiev. Before that happens, it will rebuild its nuclear weapons arsenal, which it has voluntarily given up since the early 1990s. In 2001, Ukraine gave up its last nuclear weapon.”

These explosive comments came from a high-ranking military official about the possible Russian invasion of Central Ukraine. The official added:

“We have the material; we have the knowledge. If the order is given, we will only need a few weeks to have the first bomb. The West should ‘think less about Russia’s red lines and more about our red lines.’”

Sarran sums up the audacious threat Ukraine is now using against its own allies, writing:

“It’s Zelensky’s long-awaited blackmail of his own 'partners' with the message effectively being: ‘If you don’t save us, we’ll use nukes to force a confrontation between you and Russia, and burn the whole world down with us.’”

