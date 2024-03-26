Leo’s Newsletter
Baltimore bridge collapse was designed as 'Black Swan Event,' likely a cyber attack, meant to send message to U.S. deep state from…
Is this the first step in Vladimir Putin's expected revenge for what he believes was a U.S.-Ukrainian-involved terror attack on Russian concert hall…
Mar 26
Leo Hohmann
151
This was no ordinary jihad attack
Bloody March 22 attack on Moscow-area concert hall has been immediately propagandized by both Russia and US/NATO, and the two accounts bear no…
Mar 25
Leo Hohmann
91
Globalists are constructing AI-powered control grid designed to end independent journalism and free speech on the internet
Banks are colluding with governments and Big Tech to censor and silence all dissent; people will be controlled by withholding access to their money
Mar 19
Leo Hohmann
83
Another country announces it will require its citizens to accept biometric digital IDs
The momentum continues to build for a global digitalized system that will be the final control grid -- marking, tracking and monitoring the movement of…
Mar 11
Leo Hohmann
67
Russia announces creation of new blockchain-based digital currency separate from Western banking system: What does this mean for Americans…
Russia, feeling spurned by the West, has decided to create an all new financial infrastructure that's totally independent of Washington, New York…
Mar 7
Leo Hohmann
53
BREAKING: Writ of Mandamus Filed in Florida Supreme Court, Seeks to Compel Governor DeSantis, and Attorney General Ashley Moody, to Ban the…
(Update: FL Supreme Court transferred the case to the trial court) Case # SC2024-0327 was filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. As a pro se litigant I…
Published on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mar 6
Deep-state operative and architect of 2014 color revolution in Ukraine resigns as Washington's proxy war against Russia hits new low
Contrary to other analysts, I don't see the US/UK and their NATO vassal states giving up their obsession with Russian regime change. No, they will…
Mar 6
Leo Hohmann
48
Transgendered Space Force officer tells U.S. Air Force cadets that using pronouns will lead to 'winning war-fighting strategies'
This is just more proof that America will be judged severely for her corruption of the nations
Mar 4
Leo Hohmann
72
February 2024
Who flipped Donald Trump from vaccine naysayer to vaccine promoter extraordinaire?
Former president ‘put $10 billion into a military program to depopulate Americans’
Feb 29
Leo Hohmann
79
Macron ignites controversy with comments about Western troops possibly joining fight against Russia
The trajectory of Western actions has been led by its war rhetoric and that trajectory has always been toward a direct fight with Russia. They seek…
Feb 27
Leo Hohmann
43
Banks will 'tokenize' customer deposits to pave way for CBDCs
Digital tokenization explained in simple, plain English
Feb 25
Leo Hohmann
100
Will CBDCs destroy what's left of freedom in the world?
We get the cold, hard facts from investment guru Catherine Austin Fitts
Feb 23
Leo Hohmann
45
